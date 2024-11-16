MAINJ expected to issue fatwa on GISBH within a month - Exco

BATU PAHAT: The Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) is expected to issue a fatwa regarding GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) within a month after receiving the consent of the Regent of Johor.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said it would be based on the decision of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Muzakarah Committee, which declared GISBH teachings as deviant and stray from Islamic teachings.

He said MAINJ, through the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) and the Johor Mufti Department, is currently reviewing MKI’s decision, which will serve as a clear guideline and will be adopted by the Johor government.

“We will certainly follow this guideline (MKI) as Johor is among the states that have yet to issue a fatwa on GISBH. We need at least one month to carry out the process properly,” he told reporters at the “MAINJ Kan Ada” youth engagement programme held at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Parit Kuda, Semerah, here today.

On Thursday, MKI Muzakarah Committee chairman Datuk Dr Nooh Gadut said that GISBH teachings, beliefs and ideology have been declared deviant, a decision made during a meeting held on Sept 24 to 26 after it was convinced and satisfied with the arguments and evidence presented by researchers.

Meanwhile, when asked about measures to prevent incidents of khatib forgetting a rukun (requisite) of the Friday sermon, as occurred in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan on Nov 8, Mohd Fared said the Johor government has strict measures in place and mandates that only sermons prepared by JAINJ be read weekly.

“We have also appointed mosque and surau officials who will report any mistakes made by the khatib to the state religious authorities,” he said.