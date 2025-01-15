IPOH: Police arrested six men and a woman believed to be involved in 11 incidents of stealing air conditioning compressors from premises and homes in Perak throughout last year.

Perak Tengah District police chief Supt Hafezul Helmi Hamzah said the arrests of the suspects, aged between 17 and 45, were the result of investigations by the Special Intelligence Operations Division of the Perak Tengah District Police Headquarters.

“Of the seven, four have been charged in court under Section 379 of the Penal Code, resulting in three of the 11 reported cases being solved.

“Their modus operandi was to target premises or homes left unattended for long periods,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the public to make use of the ‘Balik Kampung’ Feedback Form initiative to help authorities conduct regular monitoring and patrols of unattended homes or premises.

“In addition to filling out the form, which can be obtained at nearby police stations, the public can also notify authorities of their absence through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) app,” he said.