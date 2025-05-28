Seven-month-old died from choking on milk - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of a seven-month-old baby boy at a daycare centre in Taman Danau Kota, last Monday, has been confirmed to be due to choking on milk.

Wangsa Maju deputy police chief Supt Syahrul Anuar Abdul Wahab confirmed the cause of death, following the completion of a post-mortem at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, yesterday.

“The post-mortem has been completed, and the cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation due to food and milk aspiration,” he said in a statement, today.

Syahrul Anuar added that the police received a report from the baby’s biological father at the Setapak Police Station, several hours after the incident, which is believed to have occurred between 9 am and 11 am.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Children’s Act 2001 by D11 (Sexual Investigation, Women and Children Division) of the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Department (JKM) director-general Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan, confirmed that the daycare centre involved in the incident is a registered facility under the department.

He said that the centre’s registration had been renewed by JKM Kuala Lumpur for the period from Jan 24, 2024, to Jan 23, 2030, with an approved capacity for 51 children. At the time of inspection for registration, 36 children were present on the premises.

“Following the incident, JKM has contacted the police to obtain preliminary information. For now, the daycare centre remains in operation, and we will conduct a transparent investigation,” he said.