CIX Joins tvN’s “Hashtag Travelog in Taoyuan” to Showcase the City’s Unique Charm

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - To strengthen international tourism—particularly from South Korea, a key source of visitors to Taiwan—the Taoyuan Department of Tourism has teamed up with South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM and its popular channel tvN to create Hashtag Travelog in Taoyuan. This episode featuring K-pop sensation CIX takes viewers on an exciting journey through Taoyuan’s culinary delights, rich culture, and scenic highlights.

Hashtag Travelog is tvN’s flagship travel series, known for uncovering eye-catching destinations worldwide through the lens of trending social media hashtags. In a first for the program, the show heads to Taoyuan in Taiwan, with CIX members BX, Seung Hun, Yong Hee, and Hyun Suk bringing new perspectives to their adventure. Since debuting in 2019 with their album HELLO, CIX has captivated a global fan base with their musical talent and charm, and amassed over 1.22 million Instagram followers. Their visit to Taoyuan exceeded expectations, with the group praising the city’s diversity and finding delightful surprises at each stop. The group was eager to share their excitement at this memorable trip with fans around the world.

In the Taoyuan edition of Hashtag Travelog, which has the theme of “healing,“ viewers will follow CIX as they stroll along the nostalgic Daxi Old Street, explore the Taoyuan Tea Museum, discover marine wonders at the local aquarium, and savor a wide array of local street snacks and authentic Hakka cuisine, with each stop certain to delight all the senses. Adding to the excitement, CIX shares their journey through Instagram Reels, providing a real-time window into Taoyuan’s charm for fans across the globe. Acting Tourism Director-General Wang Li-chuan emphasizes the appeal of the region: “Taoyuan brings together culinary delights, cultural depth, and natural beauty—making it a must-visit destination for global travelers. We’re thrilled to collaborate with CJ ENM, tvN, and CIX to present Taoyuan’s brilliance and charm to the world through their unique lens.”