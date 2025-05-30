PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian health tourism industry recorded a new high in 2024, with revenue reaching RM2.72 billion, surpassing its target for the year by 9%, said the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC).

It said the industry achieved a record volume after serving over

1.6 million foreign patients in private healthcare facilities nationwide last year, an 18% year-on-year increase.

MHTC is an agency under the Health Ministry entrusted with positioning and promoting Malaysia as a healthcare travel destination.

It said it has 82 healthcare providers registered under its membership programme, including 58 private hospitals, 20 ambulatory care centres and four dental clinics.

“This programme comprises elite members and ordinary members, each reflecting a commitment to world-class standards and patient trust. All members undergo a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a committee of experts in healthcare and regulatory compliance.

“Our elite members represent the most prestigious private healthcare institutions in the country. These hospitals are internationally recognised and hold accreditations from respected global bodies, such as the Joint Commission International, Malaysian Society for Quality in Health, Australian Council on Healthcare Standards, Temos International and the Reproductive Technology Accreditation Committee.

“These institutions demonstrate world-class clinical excellence, patient safety and healthcare delivery.

“Our ordinary members are selected through a stringent evaluation process by a selection committee comprising government and private sector representatives. These hospitals uphold Malaysia’s high standards of medical care and quality service, and hold at least one international or national accreditation.”

The council highlighted the impact that health tourism has on the country’s economy as it not only drives revenue, but also creates employment opportunities and stimulates growth in ancillary sectors, such as hospitality, transportation and retail.

“MHTC is targeting RM12 billion in healthcare travel revenue by 2030 through our integrated healthcare strategy, which combines modern medicine, traditional and complementary medicine, wellness and rejuvenation, and anti-ageing.

“Integrated Healthcare will provide holistic care for patients and synergise the value chain within the industry. This drives exponential value growth, including revenue and profit to the private healthcare sector and government, and will set Malaysia at the crest of healthcare tourism in the world.”

The council said the top medical disciplines sought by travellers in 2024 included gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedic surgery, oncology, ear, nose and throat, and cardiology.

“Malaysia’s top five health tourism markets are Indonesia, China, India, Singapore and the United Kingdom,” it said.