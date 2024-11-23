Seven suspected prostitutes arrested in hotel raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven women suspected of being prostitutes were nabbed in the Op E-Noda #KLStrikeForce raid at a hotel in Jalan Pudu here yesterday evening, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

He said in the raid conducted at 6.30 pm, his team also seized various items including condoms, lubricant gels, and wet tissues that were believed to be used for prostitution activities.

“The women detained involved five Indonesians, and one each from Thailand and Vietnam, aged between 25 and 35 years old,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Rusdi, the women charged RM250 per customer, and customers must make reservations through the website before being given the women’s hotel room numbers.

“All these women lived at the hotel and they paid RM130 to the premises’ caretaker for each payment they received. It is estimated that on average these women received two to three customers per day,“ he said.

Rusdi added that those arrested were brought to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, and the cases are being investigated under Section 372B of the Penal Code and Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63.