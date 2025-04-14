Several houses damaged in storm in Tambun

IPOH: Several houses were damaged by strong winds during heavy downpours since this evening at Taman Tambun near here.

A Kinta district Civil Defence Force (CDF) spokesman said that strong winds also caused several trees to fall.

“We received news about the storm including from victims at 6.44 pm indicating that the roofs of their houses were blown off by strong winds.

“A CDF team was deployed to the scene to monitor and conduct clean up as well as identify the number of affected houses,” they said in a statement today.

No casualties have been reported so far and the number of houses affected were still being determined, they added.