Shah Alam Stadium demolition 45% complete, KSSA development on track

SHAH ALAM: Demolition work on the iconic Shah Alam Stadium has reached the 45.81% stage as of Oct 30, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the percentage showed work progress three days ahead of the target set since demolition work commenced in July.

“The demolition of the Shah Alam Stadium is the first phase of the development of the Shah Alam Stadium Complex (KSSA), and we expect it to be completed by June of next year.

“ The development of the first phase of KSSA, which includes the stadium, integrated terminal, parking plaza, recreation area, and training ground, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027,“ he said at today’s Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting, here.

The Menteri Besar was replying to a question from Muhammad Hilman Idham (PN-Gombak Setia), who wanted to know the state government’s target for KSSA development work and when it would be completed.

Amirudin said the second phase of the KSSA will include the development of an indoor theatre building, commercial space, sports wing, and youth wing and that work is expected to start in mid-2027 and conclude in 2029.

He added that hotel construction is planned from 2028 to 2030 for the third phase of KSSA.

In the meantime, Amirudin said the demolition works of the Shah Alam Stadium structure were coordinated with the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) construction project.

“LRT3 is (expected) to be operational at the end of 2025, and if we do not carry out the demolition until LRT3 is operational, it is possible that the works will become more difficult,“ he said.