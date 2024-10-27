Share information on govt initiatives to empower local economy - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Every community must play a role in sharing information about various government initiatives, including the SejaTi MADANI programme, to ensure that no one misses out on its benefits.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said they should also utilise the various initiatives and allocations provided by the government to improve their socio-economic standard.

“I have instructed the Information Department and bodies such as the MADANI Community to identify communities that are eligible but do not know how to apply. So we will take proactive steps to reach out to these communities,“ he said.

Fahmi, who is Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, told reporters this handing over of Deepavali contribution to 250 Hindus in his constituency at the Arulmigu Sri Ramalingeswarar Temple, Bangsar, here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the tabling of Budget 2025 recently announced an allocation of RM1 billion for SejaTi MADANI which aims to stimulate economic activities at the community level to increase income by providing funds between RM50,000 to RM100,000.

Regarding the presentation of Deepavali aid to the B40 group, Fahmi said it reflected the government’s commitment to helping the community and announced an additional allocation of RM20,000 for the temple community.

Meanwhile, a recipient of the Deepavali contribution, T. Selvi, 58, of the Pantai Ria People’s Housing Project (PPR), said she would spend the financial aid to prepare for Deepavali which will be celebrated this Oct 31.

“I have not bought anything yet. Thank you for the aid which I will spend on buying whatever is necessary,” she said.

Selvi has five children and two grandchildren.