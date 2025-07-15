Shila Amzah’s alleged verbal attack case referred to DPP for action

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper regarding singer Shila Amzah’s allegation of being verbally attacked by a legendary male singer during a concert rehearsal will be forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed that authorities are finalising the report.

“So far, the police have recorded the statements of four individuals, including the complainant, to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement.

The case is being probed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation following Shila Amzah’s police report filed at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters last Thursday. – Bernama