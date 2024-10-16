SHMMP for Deepavali to be announced soon - Armizan

SERDANG: The Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Deepavali 2024 will be announced soon, according to Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the ministry is still in the midst of working with the industry to identifying items to be listed in the SHMMP for Deepavali.

“I will announce it very soon. We are now engaging with the industry to identify and finalise suitable items to be listed.

ALSO READ: Aidiladha: Traders warned against raising prices arbitrarily - KPDN

“Once finalised, I will announced the list of price-controlled items,” he said when opening the Agroinvest 2024 in conjunction with MARDI Innovation Day here today.

The SHMMP has been implemented since 2000 under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. Under the scheme, several types of essential goods have been identified as festive season price-controlled items, with maximum prices set at the producer, wholesaler, and retailer levels for a specified period.

Hindu devotees across the country will be celebrating Deepavali on Oct 31.

ALSO READ: Over 2,000 enforcement officers to monitor prices during Aidilfitri