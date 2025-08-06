Sibu toddler’s death sparks urgent manhole safety reforms

SIBU: Sarawak Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee has demanded swift action following the death of a toddler who fell into an uncovered manhole.

The incident occurred at Jalan Wong Soon Kai, exposing gaps in public infrastructure safety.

Tiang expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the grieving family.

He stressed that all authorities, including local councils and federal agencies, must act immediately.

The deputy minister urged the Sibu Municipal Council, Public Works Department, and Drainage and Irrigation Department to inspect and replace faulty manhole covers.

He personally contacted key officials to ensure coordinated efforts in addressing the issue.

Tiang emphasised that public safety should never be neglected.

He also called for stricter police action against metal theft, which often involves stolen manhole covers.

The tragedy serves as a wake-up call for better urban safety measures, particularly for children. – Bernama