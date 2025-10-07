Sick government projects dominate parliament debate on auditor-general’s report

KUALA LUMPUR: Sick government projects dominated parliamentary debate on the Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025 today.

Construction delays in schools and public housing were among the main issues highlighted by MPs.

Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee stressed that recurring weaknesses demanded stronger punitive action against those responsible.

She revealed 157 delayed projects involving 18 ministries as of December 31, 2024.

“The public is beginning to question the effectiveness of audit reports in bringing about real change,“ she said during the debate.

Wong highlighted the delayed construction of a forward operating base in Pulau Mabul, Sabah.

The ESSCOM project approved nearly a decade ago remains incomplete and requires an additional RM28.7 million.

Temerloh MP Salamiah Mohd Nor referred to delays in rural development projects.

Felcra failed to pay over RM12 million in dividends to more than 10,000 settlers.

She also noted 3,000 abandoned public housing units worth RM450 million under the Housing Ministry.

In education, RM200 million allocated for rural schools had not been distributed efficiently.

Delays of up to nine months left over 150 schools without adequate facilities.

Tampin MP Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa called for expediting the e-Baki vehicle registration system.

Audit findings showed 375,762 inactive vehicle registration numbers remained unsold since 2024.

Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number at 98,910, followed by Johor with 49,851 and Putrajaya with 45,467.

“I believe this figure will continue to rise, potentially resulting in government losses of at least RM112.73 million,“ he said.

A total of 23 MPs from both government and opposition blocs participated in the debate.

Winding-up sessions by respective ministries are scheduled for tomorrow.

Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said tabling the report ensured effective financial oversight.

She noted amendments to the Audit Act 1957 in 2024 marked a new chapter for audit independence.

“The fact that space is given for debate shows that the MADANI government is not afraid of criticism,“ she said.

This marked the sixth time the Auditor-General’s Report had been tabled and debated in parliament.

The Dewan Rakyat will reconvene tomorrow. – Bernama