KUALA LUMPUR: With more than four decades of dedication as a sign language interpreter, Tan Lee Bee was amply recognised when she was received the Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) from His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia today.

Often gracing the corner of the television screen of news programmes with expressive facial expressions, Tan, 64, described the award as a great recognition for her in the ‘silent’ struggle to convey the voices of the ‘voiceless’.

“I feel happy, moved, I feel like crying too... I feel very grateful,“ the veteran sign language interpreter conveyed to Bernama after the Investiture Ceremony in conjunction with the King’s official birthday celebration, at Istana Negara today.

Although the award was celebrated in a ceremonial atmosphere at the palace, for Tan, it came with long memories and the twists and turns of life in a career that received little public attention.

“This recognition is not just for me but a symbolic tribute to every interpreter who works silently for a fairer inclusivity in Malaysia,” she said with a tearful tone.

Tan was among 16 individuals who received the AMN award at the ceremony, which also saw Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar being bestowed with the Darjah Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN), which carries the title of Tan Sri.

Tan’s journey as a sign interpreter began not because of ambition, but because of love and empathy for the person closest to her heart, her younger sister, who is deaf.

“I have a deaf sister... I learned sign language because of my sister. Then I started working as a teacher for the deaf.

“I was a teacher for 17 years. While I was a teacher, I also served as an interpreter with the Federal Court of Malaysia,“ she said, who was also the first court sign interpreter in Malaysia in 1994.

The contribution of the native of Segamat, Johor to the world of broadcasting began earlier than many expected, around 1985 when she appeared on television through the show Selamat Pagi Malaysia.

Her face and sign language actions became important visuals in news broadcasts on RTM as well as in official communication videos, advertisements and various broadcasting mediums that played an important role in conveying information to special groups.

Apart from RTM, Tan also provided her services to corporate companies with employees with disabilities, offering information, meetings, and briefings.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who was bestowed with the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which carries the title of Tan Sri, said the award was a great recognition for him as well as an honour for the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“Thanking His Majesty for this gift, I will continue to carry out the duties and responsibilities entrusted to me as DIG with full commitment, to ensure that the country’s security is always maintained,“ he said.

He also called on all enforcement officers at various levels to uphold the spirit of Sultan Ibrahim’s decree, which requires them to carry out their duties with trust and integrity.

Present at the ceremony was Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Speaker of Dewan Negara Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and other members of the cabinet.