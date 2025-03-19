KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 46 investigation papers have been opened in connection with ‘SILEGX’ investment fraud scheme nationwide involving losses amounting to RM41.5 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said a total of 46 individuals were believed to be victims of the fraud scheme, with pensioners being the highest number at 15.

He said the number was followed by 12 businessmen, 10 private sector workers in various fields, three teachers, two engineers as well as a bank officer, an accountant, a doctor and a housewife.

“Among them is a 71-year-old elderly man who claimed to have seen an advertisement on crypto investments via Facebook in November 2024 and was interested so he contacted the WhatsApp number displayed.

“The victim was added to the ‘Outstanding Elite Major Team’ WhatsApp group and given explanation about stocks and cryptocurrency investments that he could participate in using the silegx.com platform which supposedly gives profits in a short time,” he told a press conference, here, today.

According to Ramli, the victim, who is also a government retiree, then registered an account on the platform and made 42 money transfers to eight bank accounts in the name of different companies and the total amount of money transferred was estimated at RM5 million.

“In early March 2025, the victim was informed that the SILEGX platform had problems and investors were required to withdraw money from the account or face the risk of it being frozen and at that time, the victim found that his investments had generated profits of up to USD205,463,456 along with RM1 billion.

“However, when the victim wanted to withdraw the winnings, he was instructed to pay a processing fee of USD230,000, which led the complainant to become suspicious of the legitimacy of the scheme and filed a police report last Monday,” he said.

Ramli said a total of 39 bank accounts were detected to be used in this investment scheme to receive money from the victim.

“37 bank accounts were registered in the name of a company and two bank accounts were in the name of a business,” he said, adding that all cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.