PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued an alert on a product from Malaysia for containing medical substances which are not allowed in food.

In a statement posted on its Facebook yesterday (Nov 14), SFA said the product, “Berryshine Pure Enzyme Fiber with Prebiotics,“ was among seven products found to contain medicinal substances.

The SFA also said the product was incorrectly labelled as a product of Singapore.

“SFA has detected seven products that have been adulterated with medicinal substances not allowed in food. Consumers are advised not to purchase or consume the products.

“SFA has worked with online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the products and issued warnings to the respective sellers to stop selling the products with immediate effect,” said the statement.

Six other products from the United States were also flagged for containing medical substances.

SFA also explained the consumers who have consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated products should not consume them. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.”