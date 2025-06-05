JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) detected a Singapore-registered tour bus suspected of being involved in diesel smuggling during a special operation at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) yesterday.

In a Facebook post today, Johor JPJ said an initial inspection of the bus revealed structural modifications to its fuel tank. The vehicle was then directed to the JPJ office for further examination.

“A detailed inspection by the Inspection Unit confirmed that the bus’ original fuel tank had been altered to increase its capacity.

“The vehicle has been seized and is currently under investigation by Johor JPJ,” the statement added.