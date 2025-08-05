KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to expanding the adoption of trenchless technology as part of its strategy to develop sustainable and low-impact infrastructure, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the method has proven effective in enabling faster and safer construction of underground utilities such as sewerage systems, water pipelines and telecommunications networks - particularly in densely populated urban areas.

“Applications such as pipe jacking have made it possible to lay sewer lines in urban and congested areas with minimal surface disruption, playing a key role in the expansion and modernisation of Malaysia’s sewerage systems,” he said when officiating Trenchless Asia 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

Fadillah, also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said that the ministry, through its Sewerage Services Department, has implemented several remarkable regional sewerage projects in the Klang Valley.

The projects have successfully connected millions of households to centralised sewage treatment systems, thus improving effluent discharge standards and helping to protect precious rivers for future generations, he added.

He said that by minimising excavation and surface disturbance, trenchless methods help preserve the environment, reduce community disruption and avoid damage to existing infrastructure.

He noted that trenchless approaches are not just alternatives but should be viewed as core technologies for sustainable development, aligning with the government’s long-term agenda under AIR 2040, a strategic roadmap aimed at transforming Malaysia’s water services sector.

“Trenchless technology fits perfectly into AIR 2040, especially in rehabilitating ageing pipelines and integrating smart water solutions, without the delays often associated with conventional methods,” he said.

Fadillah also welcomed collaboration between the International Society for Trenchless Technology (ISTT) and local know-how practitioners to promote awareness of trenchless technology applications at the academic level.

He said that by integrating trenchless technologies into university curricula and vocational programmes, Malaysia can equip its graduates with the knowledge and skills required to embrace these modern technologies.

He also urged delegates to translate the ideas and discussions from Trenchless Asia 2025 into meaningful commercial opportunities that contribute to Malaysia’s sustainable future.

Trenchless Asia is an international exhibition and conference on trenchless technology in the Asian region. The two-day event starts today at KLCC.