MERSING: A Singaporean man was found drowned while his friend remains missing after they went swimming at Pulau Mawar here today.

Endau Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Alias Hussin said they received a call regarding the incident at 2.37 pm, prompting seven personnel, along with a Light Fire Rescue Tender vehicle and a Toyota Hilux, to be dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the incident involved three men.

“The body of the Singaporean man was found floating and brought to shore by members of the public, while another man, a Malaysian, managed to save himself,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Alias said the search for the missing victim, an Indian national, is being carried out using the surface searching technique.