Single father pleaded not guilty to robbing two women

JOHOR BAHRU: A single father was charged in separate Sessions Court here today with robbing two women.

Abdur Razzaq Suppiah Abdullah, 36, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

In the court before Judge Thalha Bachok @ Embok Mok, the motorcycle repairman was charged with robbing a 52-year-old Indonesian woman of her bag, Indonesian passport, mobile phone, ring, bracelet and a wall in the back alley of a shop in Jalan Sri Putra 1, Bandar Putra, Kulai at about 8.45 am last April 4.

The charge was framed under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing a robbery and read together with Section 397 of the same law for being armed when committing the robbery.

He faced imprisonment for up to 20 years and shall be subject to a fine or whipping if convicted

In another court, before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim, Abdur Razzaq pleaded not guilty to robbing a 37-year-old local woman of her belongings, which included a shoulder bag, two identity cards, a bank card, a mobile phone and RM200,

The offence was allegedly committed at a self-service laundromat in Jalan Impian Senai Utama, Taman Impian Senai, Kulai at about 8.45 am on the same day.

The charge, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and can also be fined or whipped if convicted.

Judges Thalha and Che Wan Zaidi allowed the accused bail of RM9,000 and RM10,000 respectively and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station once a month, surrender his passport to the court and not harass the victims and witnesses.

Both cases were set for mention on May 13 for the appointment of counsel and the submission of documents