Single mother fined RM4,000 for making false statement on TikTok

GEORGE TOWN: A single mother who was arrested by police for claiming she was forced into prostitution was fined RM4,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for a making false statement.

Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin meted out the fine on Wan Ainsyatul Mime Wan Yuszaidi, 26, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was charged with making the false statement through the live broadcast of the ‘Heart 2 Heart Show’ on the TikTok application with the intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, where any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or the public tranquillity.

ALSO READ: Female tiktok account owner arrested for threatening, slandering influencer

The offence was committed at PPR Ampang Jajar Apartment, Jalan Permatang Pauh, Butterworth near here at 3.30 pm on July 26 this year.

She was charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

ALSO READ: The dark side of social media: a need for stricter regulations

In mitigation, Wan Ainsyatul Mime Namun, represented by lawyer Naqieya Zulkernain, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, said she earns RM1,600 a month as a security guard and has a mother and two children to support.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atikah Asharaf Ali appeared for the prosecution.