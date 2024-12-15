GUA MUSANG: The FT185 Section 78.60 Jalan Lojing-Gua Musang route has been completely closed to all vehicles from today until further notice due to the presence of a sinkhole.

The Public Works Department (JKR) of Kelantan said in a statement that the nine-metre-deep sinkhole occurred near Kampung Jek Jok here at about 11.18 am yesterday.

“Kindly plan your journey and obey the signages put up. Be careful on the road,“ it said in the statement uploaded on Facebook, adding that a similar sinkhole incident had occurred at a nearby location on Nov 23.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang District police chief Supt Sik Choong Foo, when contacted by Bernama, said the route is closed from both directions.

He said that motorists travelling from Tanah Tinggi Lojing to Gua Musang, or from Gua Musang to Cameron Highlands in Pahang and to Ipoh in Perak would have to use alternative routes.

“This new sinkhole is located about five metres from the first one, and immediate action has been taken by JKR to repair it,“ he said.

On Nov 23, a six-metre-deep sinkhole occurred in Jalan Lojing-Gua Musang at Kampung Jekjok, Pos Brooke, but it had been repaired by JKR.