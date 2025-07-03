Sinkhole tragedy report to reach cabinet by year-end, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The full report on the sinkhole tragedy at Jalan Masjid India in August last year is expected to reach the Cabinet by the end of this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa stated that she recently received the detailed findings and her team is currently reviewing them before submission.

“I’ve just received the full report, and my team is now studying various aspects of the incident, particularly the cause of the sinkhole. Once the review is complete, I will present it to the Cabinet, probably before the end of the year,” she said after officiating the Mata Hati Wilayah programme.

The incident involved an Indian tourist, Vijayaletchumy, who fell into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole while walking with her family near a temple on August 23. Despite extensive search efforts, she was never found.

Separately, Dr Zaliha dismissed calls to delay the Kota MADANI project, emphasising its importance in addressing housing shortages for civil servants. “There are around 17,000 civil servants still waiting for government quarters. The Kota MADANI project will provide around 10,000 units, easing this issue,” she said.

The RM4 billion project, developed by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd, will include high-density residential units, vertical schools, and public facilities, accommodating over 30,000 residents.