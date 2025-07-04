MELAKA: A site supervisor pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property in a land purchase deal involving RM2 million two years ago.

Law Tuan Hai, 62, was alleged to have cheated Chong Kah Khen, 54, into believing that he was the registered owner of the land in a purchase deal by Leong Chong Kuam, 38, Leong Chong Seng, 46, and Wong Kim Lan, 78, prompting them to make a payment totalling RM2 million into a bank account registered in his (Law) name.

Law is charged with committing the offence at Messrs Chong Kah Khen & Harris in Taman Malim Jaya here in Oct 2023.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah allowed Law bail of RM30,000 with one surety and also ordered him not to intimidate the victims and witnesses and to report himself at the nearest police station once a month

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim, while Law was represented by lawyer Low Huey Theng.