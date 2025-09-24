Six illegal immigrants detained hiding behind lorry in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Police detained eight men, including six illegal immigrants discovered lying hidden in the back of a one-tonne lorry by the roadside in Pekan Bedong, near Kuala Muda, yesterday.

Kuala Muda District Police Chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the 4.30 pm arrest involved Myanmar and Indonesian nationals aged between 20 and 51 years old.

He stated that they were found lying down and covered with a canvas, with none of them possessing valid travel documents.

“Furthermore, two local men in their 30s were also detained for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. – Bernama