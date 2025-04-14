KUALA LUMPUR: Six individuals, including a Thai national, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a drug storage and trafficking syndicate following four separate raids across the capital.

Wangsa Maju police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the first two raids were carried out along Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Ipoh at approximately 3.40 pm last Thursday.

“Based on information obtained during investigations, two subsequent raids were conducted at condominium units along Jalan Chow Sow Lin and Jalan Tun Razak, believed to have been used as drug storage facilities,“ he said at a press conference today.

He said the raids led to the arrest of four local men, one local woman, and one Thai woman, aged between 26 and 53.

Police seized methamphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, and Erimin 5 pills weighing a total of 2.0320 kg, sufficient to supply an estimated 5,613 drug users at any one time, he added.

He said preliminary tests showed that all suspects tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine, ketamine, and cannabis. Four of them also have prior records related to drug and criminal offences.

They have been remanded for four days under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952 and for seven days under Section 39B of the same Act to assist with investigations.

He urged members of the public with any information to contact the Wangsa Maju District police headquarters at 03-9281 0715 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999.