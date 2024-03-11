Six Malaysians, including Kelantanese singer, to be remanded after being arrested in Thailand

KOTA BHARU: Six Malaysians, including a woman singer from Kelantan, who were arrested with 6,000 yaba pills at a hotel near Sungai Golok town on Friday will be remanded tomorrow at the Narathiwat Provincial Court in Thailand.

A source within the Thai police confirmed the matter when contacted today, adding that all six also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The arrest of the six Malaysians was confirmed yesterday by Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, who added that two of the Malaysians were believed to have entered Thailand through an illegal jetty near Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, while the remaining four had gone through the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.