Six men charged with rioting, causing injuries using helmets

GEORGE TOWN: Six men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with participating in a riot during an altercation and causing injuries using motorcycle helmets last week.

One of the accused, K. Arul Kevin Raj, 19, who works as a customer service officer, pleaded guilty to the charge.

However, Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin ordered him to submit a social report due to his young age before the court decides on his sentence.

Meanwhile, the other five accused, D. Cheah, 24, M. Raagendra, 24, S. Saravanan, 27, Rahul, 23, and M. Yuven, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were charged with jointly participating in a riot in the parking area of a cafe in Batu Feringghi at 1.32 am on Feb 12, causing Raagendra, Saravanan, and Yuven to sustain injuries.

They were charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of five years or a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Ashraf Ali offered bail of RM8,000 to each accused with one surety but lawyer V. Joseph, representing Saravanan, Rahul, and Yuven, appealed for a reduction in the bail amount, citing reasons that his clients work as maintenance staff and mechanics with a low income of RM1,500, besides supporting their families.

The court then set bail at RM3,500 for each accused and set March 19 for mention, document submission and the social report.