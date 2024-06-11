Six students injured after school van overturns in Bau

PETALING JAYA: Six students were injured when their school van skidded off the road and overturned on a slope in Kampung Pengkalan Tebang, Bau, Sarawak this morning.

During the 7.30am incident, the students, including three boys, were on their way to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lake, Bau.

According to Berita Harian, Bau Fire and Rescue station (BBP) chief, Tawang Linggem, said his team received a call about the incident at 7.51am.

He mentioned that seven personnel, including an emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) vehicle, were dispatched to the location immediately after receiving the call.

“Upon arrival at the scene, which was 18 km from the station, at 8.09am, the commander reported that a van had fallen down the roadside slope and overturned.

“All the victims managed to get out of the vehicle with the help of bystanders and were taken to Bau Hospital and Krokong Health Clinic by the public before the fire department arrived at the scene,“ he was quoted as saying.

The van driver, Alim Ahhow, 52, and the six students involved are currently receiving treatment.