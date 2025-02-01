Six-year-old girl dies after getting trapped in folding table

NIBONG TEBAL: A six-year-old girl died after being trapped between the legs of a folding table while playing at her home in Taman Seri Putera here yesterday.

The incident occurred at around 4.15 pm, when the victim was playing alone in the back of the house rented by her mother.

At the time, her mother and siblings were inside the house. Upon realising what had happened, the mother sought help from neighbours to take the child to the hospital.

The girl was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Parit Buntar Hospital in Perak.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.