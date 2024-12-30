KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 512,518 housewives have registered as contributors to the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) this year, with a total contribution of RM61.5 million.

Kasthuri Patto, the chairman of the Social Security Committee for Housewives at the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), said this achievement marks the fulfilment of the target set by Perkeso and the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) for the year.

As of November, Perkeso had approved 2,019 claim cases, disbursing benefits worth RM3.9 million to the housewives.

“This highlights the effectiveness of the scheme in safeguarding the welfare of housewives, thereby enhancing their social well-being,” she said in a press conference regarding the SKSSR achievements in 2024.

She added that among the claims approved were those related to domestic accidents, including incidents while managing household duties and caring for family members, as well as disability and death claims.

According to Kasthuri, Selangor recorded the highest number of voluntary registrations for the SKSSR, with 13,546 contributors. Meanwhile, Sabah led in registrations through state government initiatives, with 88,034 contributors.

“Despite over half a million housewives registering for the SKSSR, this still represents only 16.5 per cent of the total, leaving more than 2.6 million housewives unregistered for this protection,” she said.

Kasthuri emphasised that the government remains committed to safeguarding women in the ‘care economy’ sector, offering flexible contribution payment options. These include payments by husbands, the housewives themselves, family members, or third parties. Additionally, a wife voucher card, or ‘scratch card’ worth RM120, has been introduced, allowing it to be gifted to housewives or given as a wedding gift.

Kasthuri also highlighted that 10 companies have sponsored SKSSR contributions totalling RM558,360 to assist women in the B40 group who are unable to afford the contribution. This initiative stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Perkeso and the National Welfare Foundation (YKN).

“This year, the MADANI government has introduced tax exemptions under Section 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for companies contributing RM120 for female workers from the B40 group, whether directly or through a husband or family member.

“Therefore, private companies nationwide are encouraged to leverage this tax exemption as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), and estate managers are urged to contribute for their B40 female workers as well,“ she added.