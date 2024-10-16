Slight increase in number of flood victims in Kedah, Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Perak and Kedah has increased slightly, while Pahang saw a drop and there are 3,948 people currently housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) across six states as of 8 pm tonight.

In PERAK, the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) Info Bencana portal indicates an increase in the number of flood victims, with 1,191 victims recorded tonight compared to 1,170 earlier this afternoon, all housed in 11 relief centres.

According to the official Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Public Infobanjir website, water levels at Sungai Bidor in Hilir Perak have surpassed the danger level, while Sungai Kampar and Sungai Rui in Hilir Perak have exceeded the warning level. Additionally, Sungai Perak in Perak Tengah has surpassed the alert level.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims has increased slightly to 1,000 people from 289 families across three districts: Pendang, Kota Setar and Baling, all housed in eight relief centres.

According to the DID Public Infobanjir website, water levels at Sungai Anak Bukit in Kota Setar have exceeded the danger level, while Sungai Padang Terap in Kubang Pasu has surpassed the warning level. Additionally, Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar has exceeded the alert level.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims in Temerloh has decreased to 1,643 people from 497 families as of tonight.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims in Jasin remains at 31 people sheltering at SK Seri Mendapat, down from 187 this morning, with two relief centres closed.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims in Batu Pahat remains at 17 people, who have been sheltering at the PPS in SK Seri Bunut since this afternoon. In SELANGOR, the number of flood victims in the Hulu Selangor and Hulu Langat districts also remains at 66 people, who are being housed at the PPS in Balai Raya Kampung Alah Batu and SK Sungai Serai.

Water levels at Sungai Bernam in the Hulu Selangor district have also been reported to exceed the danger level.