ASEAN 2025 Chair: KSN to lead senior officials meeting to ensure highest level preparations

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar will chair the Senior Officials’ Committee meeting under the National Steering Committee mechanism to ensure Malaysia’s preparations for the 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship are at the highest level.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision was made during a special meeting on Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship today, chaired by him and attended by Cabinet members and all relevant agencies.

“These meticulous preparations are crucial to ensure Malaysia can showcase forward-looking ASEAN leadership in addressing regional and global challenges,” he said.

During the meeting, Anwar also emphasised the importance of all parties making thorough preparations to ensure the conference proceeds smoothly.

He said the coordination of roles and responsibilities of every ministry, agency and government entity must be at its best, providing full cooperation.

“This (today’s meeting) is the first after Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship from Laos last Friday, aimed at refining the country’s preparedness ahead of Malaysia officially taking on the role as ASEAN Chair on Jan 1, 2025.

“A specific focus is on enhancing and improving logistical preparations to uphold Malaysia’s image as ASEAN Chair,” the Prime Minister said.

Last Friday, Laos officially handed over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Malaysia during the closing ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits together with the related Summits, and the ASEAN Chairmanship Handover ceremony in Vientiane.

At the event, Anwar received the ASEAN Chairmanship gavel from Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone as a symbolic transfer of the role.

Anwar also introduced the logo and theme for Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship: ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ at the ceremony.