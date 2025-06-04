Slow moving traffic along Gua Musang federal road

KOTA BHARU: Traffic along the Federal road in the Gua Musang district was moving slowly for seven kilometres until 9 am today.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said that while the road is still congested, the number of vehicles at the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis border entrance has decreased.

Meanwhile, Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria reported that traffic flow at the Pasir Puteh-Terengganu border, including at the Tok Bali-Kuala Besut entrance, was smooth until 9 am today.

He added that officers from the Pasir Puteh district police headquarters are monitoring the situation.