Slow-moving traffic on major highways heading into Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on major highways heading towards the Klang Valley was moving slowly as of 5 pm today, as travelers began their journey back to the capital following the Deepavali holiday last Thursday.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said that traffic on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) E1 was reported to be slow-moving from Jawi to Bandar Baharu, Bukit Merah to Taiping Utara, Kuala Kangsar to the Meru Tunnel, and Simpang Pulai to Tapah.

“Traffic is also slow from Bidor to Sungai following an accident at KM366.7 and from Lembah Beringin to Bukit Tagar due to another accident at KM419.3, which has blocked the emergency lane,” he said when contacted.

On the PLUS E2, traffic is slow from Simpang Ampat to Pedas Linggi, Senawang to Port Dickson Utara, Seremban to Nilai, Putra Mahkota to Southville City, and after the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza towards the city centre.

“On the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (E8), traffic is slow from Karak to Bentong, Lenteng to Bukit Tinggi, and from KM29 to the Gombak Toll Plaza,” he added.

LLM has activated 26 smart lanes nationwide on highways today to alleviate congestion.

For the latest traffic updates, travelers can contact the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000, follow @plustrafik on X, call the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752, or check @llmtrafik on X.