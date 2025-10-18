Slow traffic on highways ahead of Deepavali holiday

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be moving slowly as of 9.30 am this morning as people began to return to their hometowns in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations on Monday.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) route E1 northbound, traffic was slow from Sungai Buloh to Rawang and Bandar Cassia to Bukit Tambun.

“For the northbound E2 route, traffic flow was slow from Senai to Kulai while the southbound was slow from Kajang to Bangi, Putra Mahkota to Nilai, Ayer Hitam to Machap and Sedenak to Kulai,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, he said traffic flow on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) eastbound was also slow from Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) to the Gombak Toll Plaza and the Road Transport Department (RTD) Enforcement Station to Genting Sempah.

According to him, on the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) route E6 southbound, traffic was also slow from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to the Nilai Interchange (U).

Meanwhile, he said two accidents were also reported on the PLUS route this morning. “On the E1 southbound route, there was an accident at Kilometre (KM) 73.0 from Pendang to Gurun at 8.55 am which caused the emergency lane to be blocked but traffic was still flowing smoothly.

“As for the E2 route, there was an accident at KM72.7 southbound from Ayer Hitam to Machap at 9.18 am. The diversion work is underway and the right lane is closed causing slow traffic flow at the location,“ he said.

He said the weather was reported to be fair in most areas as of this morning.

“LLM advises highway users to drive carefully, obey the authorities’ instructions and plan their journeys in advance to avoid severe congestion,“ he said.

Drivers can also get the latest traffic information via the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752, WhatsApp (LLM Info Trafik), X (@llmtrafik), TikTok (@llmtrafik), Facebook (Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia), the website www.llm.gov.my or via the TUJU and MyJalan mobile applications. - Bernama