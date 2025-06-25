Smallholder loses over RM239,000 to non-existent investment scheme

KUANTAN: A smallholder lost over RM239,000 after being deceived by a syndicate involved in a non-existent investment scheme.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 37-year-old man was initially introduced to the scheme via WhatsApp, with the so-called investment promising lucrative returns.

“The victim then made 41 transactions into 14 different bank accounts from March 22 to June 16, amounting to more than RM239,000 by using his savings and loans from his elder brother,” he said in a statement today.

However, Yahaya said the victim realised he had been duped when he failed to get back any of the returns promised.

He said the victim lodged a report at the Bentong Police Headquarters yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.