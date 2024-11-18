Smart baggage banned in airport aprons - CAAM

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has issued a safety directive, banning the use of smart baggage or rather ‘scooters’ as a mode of transportation, in airport aprons.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Capt Norazman Mahmud in a safety information dated Nov 15 said while rideable smart baggage offers convenience to passengers, its use in restricted areas such as the apron poses significant safety risks.

He said the apron is a complex environment with heavy machinery, moving aircraft, ground service vehicles and personnel, thus requiring strict adherence to safety regulations to prevent mishaps and potential equipment damage.

“To mitigate the risk of accidents and enhance airport safety, it is essential to strictly prohibit the use of smart baggage in restricted areas, set speed limits in permitted zones, and educate both passengers and ground personnel on safe usage practices,“ he said.

In view of this, Norazman said that the usage of ridable smart baggage is not allowed beyond designated areas such as terminal concourses and waiting zones, and clear signage should be placed to indicate this prohibition.

He said smart baggage equipped with electric motors shall be powered off with the battery components deactivated when entering the apron.

Norazman also said that ground personnel should also be trained to identify rideable smart baggage and execute safety protocols for handling them, including prompt reporting of any instances of it being used on the apron to airport operator or security personnel.

“In addition, Ground Handling Service Providers shall ensure that all ground staff are aware of the proper procedures for loading, storing and transporting smart baggage, particularly if it contains lithium batteries or other electrical components that may pose safety risks,“ he added.

Airlines and airport operators were also advised to include warnings in their pre-flight communications such as ticketing information or announcements to inform passengers about these restrictions.