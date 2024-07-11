SMEs’ engagement in sustainability needs concerted effort - Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: The engagement of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in sustainability requires a concerted effort to galvanise the corporate sector as a whole, through policies and regulations that prioritise transparency, accountability, and action, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said that SMEs are the backbone of Malaysia’s economy, and the collective impact of thousands of these enterprises adopting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles could be transformative, driving positive change across the nation.

“This could create ripples of change across every corner of our society. And so, the engagement of SMEs in sustainability is not just beneficial; it is vital. It is how we, as a nation, will move forward, and how we will ensure that our progress is equitable, inclusive, and lasting,” he said in his keynote address at the GO ESG 2024 Symposium here today.

He added that legislation alone is not enough and real transformation requires a cultural shift, one that goes beyond regulatory frameworks and embraces the power of people.

“It is a shift that requires us to foster an environment of engaged stakeholders, employees, suppliers, investors, customers, each playing their part in driving positive impact,“ he said.

Johari also reiterated the critical need to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that globally, only 16% of SDG targets are on track to be achieved by 2030, while a staggering 84% show little or no progress.

“These numbers go beyond mere statistics; they underscore the immense challenges we still face—the ongoing crises of poverty, inequality, climate change, and peace that continue to demand our full attention, relentless energy, and unwavering commitment,” he said.

Organised by the UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB), the fifth edition of GO ESG Symposium, underscored the pivotal role that learning and development play in equipping the workforce to meet today’s sustainability demands and to drive meaningful change.

Themed ‘Empowering Talent in Achieving the SDGs’, the event drew over 300 high-level executives, sustainability practitioners, and business leaders.

Addressing the sustainability talent gap is a collective responsibility, the symposium fostered discussions and collaboration, offering strategies that can be adopted to build competencies in the workforce.