KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) has busted a syndicate selling untaxed cigarettes valued at over RM1.7 million in three separate raids across Kota Bharu, Tumpat, and Tanah Merah yesterday and yesterday.

Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Aris Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the first raid was carried out at 6 pm yesterday in Kampung Jaya Setia Badang, Kota Bharu, resulting in the arrest of a 61-year-old man.

“The man’s arrest led to the seizure of 13 cartons of Saat brand cigarettes. The suspect admitted that the cigarettes were sourced from his brother-in-law in Thailand for retail sale,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan said that the interrogation of the suspect had led to two more raids at an illegal base on Pulau Tengkorak, Tumpat, and an old timber factory in Tanah Merah.

He said that at 5 am today, GOF personnel conducted an hour-long drone surveillance around Pulau Tengkorak, Tumpat, and spotted several men unloading boxes from a boat onto the riverbank.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the PGA members discovered that the men had escaped to a neighbouring country by boat.

“A subsequent inspection of the riverbank led to the discovery of 57 boxes containing 2,850 cartons of Tex brand cigarettes, believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country,” he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said that based on information provided by the first suspect, the PGA conducted a raid at an old timber factory in Kampung Tok Che Dol, Tanah Merah, at 6 am yesterday.

“During the inspection, 1,750 cartons of Saat D-Blend brand cigarettes were found hidden under a canvas sheet. However, one suspect managed to escape into a nearby bush during the raid,” he said.

All seized cigarettes will be handed over to the Customs Department for further action under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967.