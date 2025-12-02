KUALA LUMPUR: The effectiveness of the Social Innovation Policy (DIS), the number of female military personnel, and the latest status of the Common Bar Course in Malaysia will be among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) will ask the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation to state the main challenges in ensuring the effective implementation of the DIS at the community level, especially in bridging the gap of social and economic inequalities.

Meanwhile, Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad (PN-Kepala Batas) will inquire about the number of female military personnel currently serving in the land, air, and naval forces, as well as those deployed on international humanitarian missions.

Chiew Choon Man (PH-Miri) will ask the Prime Minister to provide an update on the Legal Profession Qualifying Board’s efforts towards introducing a Common Bar Course or a Common Bar Exam in Malaysia, including the steps that have been taken since last year.

In the same session, Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) will seek clarification from the Minister of National Unity on whether the ministry has any guidelines for government departments and agencies regarding activities involving religious elements that could potentially cause racial tension.

Also of interest will be a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) who will ask the Prime Minister on the measures taken by the government to boost the development of affordable housing in urban areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

The sitting will then proceed with the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, scheduled for 18 days, runs until March 6.