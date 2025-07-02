Social media and poor supervision fuel social issues in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A lack of supervision and unchecked social media use among teenagers are major contributors to rising social problems in Kelantan, including rape cases.

State Welfare, Family and Women’s Development Committee chairman Rohani Ibrahim stressed the need for stronger parental involvement and regulatory action.

Rohani cited a recent incident where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man she met through a social media app after travelling over 500 kilometres from Tumpat to Kulim.

“This issue requires collaboration between the state government and agencies like MCMC to enforce stricter controls,“ she said after an event at the Kota Darul Naim Complex.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the case, noting the risks of unsupervised online interactions.

Rohani urged parents to monitor their children’s digital activities and set usage limits. “Early education on digital safety is crucial to prevent such incidents,“ she added.

The state government has introduced measures like the Rabbani Education Policy in Islamic schools to promote moral values.

The Mawaddah Centre, established in 2022, addresses social issues through Islamic teachings and conflict resolution, handling nearly 250 cases last year.

Upcoming initiatives include the Karnival Rakyat from July 29 at Masjid Jamek Muhammadi, featuring community programmes and a record-setting sewing event with 1,000 tailors.