KUALA LUMPUR: A social media influencer has been remanded for four days starting today to assist in an investigation regarding allegations of sending obscene pictures to a teenage girl recently.

Gombak District Police Chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the investigation into the man is being conducted under Section 15 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

“The suspect was arrested yesterday,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, singer and social media influencer, Caprice, revealed several obscene picture messages allegedly sent by the influencer to an underaged teenager.

Through several Instagram Story posts, Caprice informed that he was contacted by the teenager’s mother, who sought his help after her daughter allegedly became a victim of sexual harassment.

The shared screenshots included messages and inappropriate pictures sent by the individual to the teenager.