KUALA LUMPUR: Policies on expanding solar farm projects and nuclear infrastructure development are expected to be among the key issues discussed in today’s Dewan Rakyat.

According to the Order of Business on the official Parliament website, Howard Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timur) wants the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation to outline the ministry’s policy on expanding solar farm projects using natural lakes and existing mining sites, during the question-and-answer session.

In addition, P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) will request the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation to elaborate on the ministry’s collaboration with countries that have advanced nuclear energy technology like France or Japan to help Malaysia develop nuclear infrastructure as a safe and efficient alternative energy source.

During the same session, Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien (PBM-Julau) will ask the Minister of Education about the ongoing efforts to ensure that clean water supply is provided to schools in rural areas that currently lack access to clean water. He will also seek information on the concrete steps taken to address this issue and the timeline for implementation.

After the question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate on the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025, and the Prime Minister is expected to wind up the debate.