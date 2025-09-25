Solat hajat at FT mosques for Global Sumud Flotilla mission safety

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) will coordinate solat hajat at all major mosques and surau in the Federal Territories after Friday prayers tomorrow.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the prayers are for the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

He stated that the latest media reports about the mission are very worrying.

“The Global (Sumud) Flotilla ships are reportedly encountering multiple threats, including explosions, the presence of unidentified drones and communication disruptions, as they approach the critical zone,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Na’im called for collective prayers to Allah SWT to facilitate the mission and protect the volunteers.

He expressed hope that Malaysia would always participate in global humanitarian efforts.

The minister added that everyone’s prayers would contribute to the mission’s success and strengthen the Palestinian people.

Yesterday, the flotilla convoy endured tense moments after intimidation by Israeli regime drones.

Datuk Dr Ahmad Sani Araby Al-Kahery, director-general of the Sumud Nusantara Flotilla Command Centre, said the flotilla faced a series of intimidation tactics.

He reported that as many as 15 drones flew at low altitudes in repeated intervals of every 10 minutes.

The historic Global Sumud Flotilla mission involves over 1,000 volunteers from across the globe.

The mission includes 34 Malaysians sailing with nearly 70 ships across the Mediterranean Sea.

They aim to deliver food supplies, medicine, and messages of peace to Gaza.

The convoy is scheduled to arrive in Gaza waters at the end of this month. – Bernama