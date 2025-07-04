Soldier pleads not guilty to punching woman in road accident

SEREMBAN: A soldier pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to voluntarily causing hurt to a woman driver by punching her on the head following a road accident.

Abdul Hafis Abu Bakar, 35, was charged with committing the offence on Syairah Md Sharom, 28, at Taman Satria, Senawang here at 10.20 pm last March 29.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali allowed Abdul Hafis bail of RM2,000 with one surety and set May 19 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nadia Ezzati Mohd Zainal while lawyer Chrysandy Lai, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, represented Abdul Hafis.