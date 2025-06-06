SUBANG JAYA: As Muslims across the country are looking forward to celebrating Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow, residents of Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru in Puchong, whose homes were destroyed in the gas pipeline inferno on April 2, must summon the strength to face the day.

Although the familiar aroma of ketupat and rendang does not fill their kitchens this year, they remain grateful to have survived the tragedy.

Mohamad Nasir Ab Hamid, 69, said that sheer will and determination have been his family’s main source of strength in forging ahead despite now living with minimal means after losing most of their belongings in the incident.

“Alhamdulillah, my family and I are grateful to be alive and to have received support from the community and various parties. However, I hope the recovery process, particularly the promised rebuilding of our home, can be expedited so that life can return to normal,” he told Bernama.

A Bernama check revealed that Mohamad Nasir’s house was without a roof, except for the garage, and the interior was devoid of furniture or electrical appliances, which the intense heat from the fire had destroyed.

Mohamad Nasir lives in the house alone, sleeping in the garage on a mattress he received from the temporary relief centre.

“Although I received financial assistance to rent a house, I feel more comfortable staying in my own home as I can also keep an eye on what’s left of my belongings while my wife and four of our children occupy the rented house,” he said, expressing hope that the government would expedite the repair process for all victims’ homes.

Ahmad Danial, 25, said that their lives are no longer the same, especially with the lingering trauma still deeply affecting the entire family.

“There are no major preparations (for Aidiladha). The house is still in ruins, making it difficult to gather comfortably with the family. We are relying on donations from local associations and neighbours,” he said, adding that he lost his job following the incident.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Kamarul Meskam, 42, expressed despair for not being able to gather with his siblings for Aidiladha after their mother’s house was destroyed in the incident.

He said before the fire, they lived in the same village.

“We have no plans to celebrate Aidiladha since we are now living in separate areas.,” he said, admitting that the tragedy has left a profound emotional impact.

It is understood that the Kampung Sungai Baru Residents Association will hold a sacrificial ritual in conjunction with Aidiladha on Sunday on a plot of land in the village, thanks to donations of several cows and goats from an anonymous benefactor.

The gas pipeline fire, which occurred at 8.10 am, saw flames shoot 30 metres high, with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius and took nearly eight hours to be completely extinguished.

The fire resulted in 81 houses being destroyed, with more than 40 per cent of the structures sustaining structural damage. Additionally, 81 houses were categorised as partially destroyed, 57 houses were affected but not burned, and 218 houses remained unaffected.