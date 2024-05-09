Cabinet approves rebranding of PPR to PRR - NGA

JOHOR BAHRU: The Cabinet has approved the rebranding of the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) to the People’s Residency Programme (PRR).

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the programme is expected to start in Johor next year with Larkin likely to be the first location for construction.

“The new PRR programme received the Cabinet’s approval this week. We will bring a new concept where PRR with higher quality will be priced reasonably.

“I expect the first location will be in Johor and most likely in Larkin,“ he said when asked to comment on PRR at a press conference after officiating the Housing and Local Government (KPKT) ‘Sentuhan Kasih Programme at Pelangi Indah Residence here today.

He however said any further details on the construction of the PRR will be announced later.

Nga meanwhile said KPKT supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s desire to build up to 500,000 units of public housing which will also see the rebranding of PPR to PRR.

He said the effort was for improvements by being more environmentally friendly, conducive, livable and with more integrated features introduced under the new concept of PRR.

Earlier Nga was quoted as saying that the minimum size for a PRR is 750 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Meanwhile, Nga said KPKT has allocated almost RM1 billion for public housing projects involving PPR residences, PR1MA Corporation Malaysia (PR1MA) and also Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) nationwide this year.

He said that KPKT through the National Housing Department (JPN), PR1MA and SPNB had built 26,662 housing units in Johor as of July 31.