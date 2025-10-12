Son dies in highway crash before buying mother’s umrah set

KOTA TINGGI: A young man’s wish to buy his mother’s umrah set remained unfulfilled when he and two friends were killed in a three-vehicle crash at KM56 of the Senai-Desaru Expressway.

The victim, Fazrizal Izuan Zuhaimi, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Volkswagen Golf he was travelling in with three friends collided with a Toyota Fortuner and a Honda CR-V around 11.45 am.

His mother Maryani Mohd Zaini, 50, said Fazrizal Izuan had planned to return to their Puncak Alam home today or tomorrow to buy umrah sets for his parents scheduled to leave for the Holy Land next Wednesday.

“He told me he wanted to buy my umrah attire and said ‘Mom, wait for Boy - we’ll buy everything together’ during our last conversation,“ she said at the Kota Tinggi Hospital Forensic Unit.

Maryani described her son as a quiet, loving, and responsible young man who always cared deeply for his family.

She recalled their last family gathering occurred last month following her father’s passing in Damansara.

“I can’t find a single fault in him because everyone said he was a good boy who was always helpful and loved by the whole family,“ she added.

Housewife Zanaidah Mat Isa, 44, described her son Muhammad Hafizhan Hanafi Norhaizal, 21, as obedient, affectionate, and always attentive to his parents.

She said her second child had been the family’s confidant since beginning work at RAPID Pengerang one year ago.

“He was the most obedient among my children and never talked back even when I scolded him,“ she said through tears.

Zanaidah last spoke with her son two days before the accident about his father’s motorcycle needing major repairs.

“He said it was okay and he would take care of it later,“ she recalled at the Kota Tinggi Hospital Forensic Department compound.

She never imagined the accident would claim her son’s life when police first contacted her around 3 pm yesterday.

“I thought he was only injured until police called again around 5 pm to say he had passed away, which I accept as Allah’s will,“ she said.

Zanaidah remembered during Aidilfitri celebrations in Perlis when her son requested she cook his favourite butter chicken dish.

“He was a good son who never got angry or raised his voice,“ she added.

Muhammad Hafizhan’s remains will be brought to Arau, Perlis for burial at Kampung Bakong Behor Mengkuang Muslim Cemetery.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman confirmed the driver and two passengers of the Volkswagen Golf died in the 11.45 am collision. – Bernama