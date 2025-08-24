Son of former national leader arrested in Kuala Lumpur drug bust

KUALA LUMPUR: The son of a former national leader has been arrested after police discovered drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop operation.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the arrest of the man, who is in his 20s.

The suspect was reportedly driving in reverse at high speed in a suspicious manner at KM0.6 of the highway when police intervened.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a small quantity of heroin and several items believed to be used for drug consumption.

The man was taken to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further action.

Sources said the suspect also has two prior drug-related records. – Bernama